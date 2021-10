Why Is ZUPCO Charging Higher Prices Than Mushika Shikas?

Share











Dear Editor.



What justifies a price increase of Zupco kombis when they are operating from subsidised ⛽ . Zupco kombis are charging higher prices than mushika shika. Can you balance me out. This increase in price can not be justified. It is monopoly at work

Cde Chika

Concerned Passenger

PAZ Feedback

ZUPCO bus