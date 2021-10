Emmerson Mnangagwa Clown Or President?

By Antony Taruvinga

I am at our home in Chivi South.

Our growth point Ngundu is a total eye-sore. All the pavements have been eroded and the little infrastructure dilapidated.

Unchecked soil erosion has occurred at the business centre, litter and thick dirty water flows everywhere.

The same is happening everywhere across the country.

We don’t have a President and government in place, the country is on auto pilot.

Mr Mnangagwa