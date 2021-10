BREAKING: Chamisa’s Vehicle Impounded

Share











The opposition MDC Alliance has announced that its party leader Nelson Chamisa’s car has been impounded by the police at a roadblock after Rusape.

The party said the police also threatened to arrest the people in the vehicle.

BREAKING ‼️

President @nelsonchamisa’s convoy car (Toyota Fortuner) has been impounded with threats of arrest against those in the vehicle. This happened just after the Rusape road block. Details to follow.

https://twitter.com/mdczimbabwe/status/1451084353308696576?s=19