Police Chef Under Spotlight For Corruption

By A Correspondent| Senior Assistant Commissioner Wiklef Makamache allegedly bought cars in the name of police and clandestinely changed the vehicles to his personal use, an impeccable source has said.

Makamache was director of finance in the police force.

The three trucks were bought from scania and changed to Titus Moyo’s Tenco Investment.

Moyo is Makamache’s cousin.

He allegedly later changed the ownership into Moses Mudavanhu and they are currently operating under Westrans Logistics.

Contacted for comment Makamache denied ever involved with Titus Moyo nor the companies.

“I am not aware of what you are talking about. I don’t know any person by the name Titus Moyo nor the company that is involved,” he said.

However, low ranking officers said the police boss has become one of the wealthiest police officers in the country owning multiple houses in leafy suburb of Harare in which all the rentals are collected by Moses Mudavanhu.

The police chef who was recently transferred from Manicaland to Mashonaland Central Province after violence that erupted in Bindura involving Zanu PF supporters