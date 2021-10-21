Vaccinated Fans To Watch PSL Matches

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has given the green light to ZIFA for at least 2000 vaccinated fans to be allowed in stadiums across the country for the remainder of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Due to the effects of Covid-19, top-flight football has been played behind closed doors but the sports regulatory body has approved the return of fans, as the nation continues to embrace the vaccination drive.

“SRC has approved ZIFA to allow 2000 vaccinated fans for Chibuku Super Cup matches,” announced ZIFA on their Twitter handle.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe