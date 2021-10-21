Vioence Breaks Out Between Mwonzora And Khupe| VIDEO

By A Correspondent | Violence broke out between MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and his party’s parliamentary head, Thokozani Khupe on Thursday afternoon. This was when Khupe’s personal bodyguard was brutally assaulted at an anti-Douglas Mwonzora press conference held at the Media Centre in Harare.

Khupe is the MDC-T leader of the house in parliament in a scuffle-up arrangement with party leader Douglas Mwonzora.

There was chaos when Mwonzora aide, Yvonne Musarurwa stormed the meeting room and began shouting that Kudzanai Mashumba must be assaulted. Mashumba ended up speeding out of the building and straight onto the back of a moving truck to escape a hoarde of youths who marched in to start the violence.

Musarurwa loudly announced that Khupe’s Chief of Staff, Mashumba is not an MDC T member, meaning an all out slap in the face against Khupe. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE



