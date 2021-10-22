CID Investigating Ngarivhume For Moving US$1400 Via Ecocash

Share











By A Correspondent| Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has announced that he is under investigation from the police over his Ecocash line which they allege moved US$1400 over three years for black market purposes.

Ngarivhume did not shed much detail on how he got to know about his alleged crime and whether the police have opened a docket against him.

“The CID has come alive. They are investigating me for an ecocash line they say moved 1400 USD over 3 years possibly for black market purposes,” said Ngarivhume.

He has previously had a brush with the police after he organised protests against corruption last year under the banner of 31st July Movement.

Ngarivhume was later arrested and is currently in court charged with Inciting public violence.