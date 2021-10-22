Doctors Throw Marry Chiwenga Under The Bus

By A Correspondent- Medical doctors examining Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, yesterday failed to turn up in court to testify over her health condition.

Mubaiwa faces fraud charges after she was accused of attempting to obtain a marriage certificate at a time when Chiwenga was sick. She also faces money laundering and attempted murder charges.

Her doctors failed to turn up on Tuesday to ascertain her health condition for her trial to kick off. Mubaiwa is suffering from lymphoedema, but the State wanted her trial to continue despite protests from her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.

This marked the third time that her doctors avoided testifying in court.

Prosecutor Michael Reza told magistrate Lazini Ncube that he called the doctor, but someone answered the phone and advised him that the doctor was in the theatre.

Reza said when he called again, the phone was not answered.

Mtetwa had warned the court her client’s doctors were living in fear of their boss, Chiwenga who is also Health minister.

Reza and Mtetwa then agreed that a clinical director at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will provide a doctor who specialises in mental health to examine Mubaiwa before the trial.

The matter was postponed to November 10 for the medical specialists to testify.

Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe, a retired soldier and former chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, who is now a High Court judge, are the witnesses in the matter.

-NewsDay