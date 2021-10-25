Amazulu Stun Mighty TP Mazembe

Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu have qualified to the group stages of the CAF Champions League, for the first time, after knocking out TP Mazembe.

Usuthu knocked out Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets in the preliminary round before facing five-time champions Mazembe in the second round.

The first leg in Durban last Friday ended in a goalless draw.

Today, Usuthu drew 1-1 with the Congolese giants in Kinshasa and knocked them out on away goals rule.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Benni McCarthy