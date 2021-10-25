Communique Of The Residents Summit Held In Gweru

19 CTOBER 2021

Residents Associations from across the country met in Gweru from 4-5 October 2021 to deliberate ways through which they can strengthen citizen agency in terms of participation on electoral and local governance issues The meeting noted with concern the continued shrinking of the democratic space in Zimbabwe The meeting acknowledged the need to create a coalition of Residents Associations whose tasks will include voter mobilization and civic education as well as to push for electoral reforms (around local governance issues). The coalition will include different stakeholders including the private sector The meeting noted the need to engage government with regards the implementation of the devolution and decentralization policy with a view of ensuring that concerns/inputs from Residents Associations are taken on board The meeting noted the importance of voter education as a way of capacitating citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers. The voter education campaign will target youths, women and people living with disabilities as well as first time voters ahead of the 2023 elections The meeting acknowledged the need to strengthen the organizational capacity of Residents Associations in responding to local governance and electoral issues The meeting also acknowledged the need to push for a diaspora vote in the upcoming 2023 elections

Thematic areas identified during the meeting are listed below;

Electoral reforms linked to issues of local governance

Voter registration including easy access to national documentation

Role of citizens in the recall process of elected councilors

Legitimization of the diaspora vote

Role of traditional leaders in local governance issues

Restoration of Executive Mayors

Citizen participation in resource allocation and management in line with principles of devolution

Land allocations, management and housing

Roads and infrastructure development

Waste Management

Primary Health Care

50/50 representation of women in local governance

Education

Done on October 5 2021

Present;

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association

Combined Harare Residents Association

Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association

Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association

Combined Mvurwi Residents and Ratepayers Association

Epworth Residents Development Association

Local Governance Trust

Marondera Residents Open Forum

Marondera Residents Association

Marondera Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Association

Masvingo Residents Forum

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance

Ruwa Residents and Ratepayers Association Trust

Simukai Residents Association

United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association

United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust

Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association

Wedza Rural Development Initiative Trust

Zvishavane Urban Residents and Ratepayers Association Trust

ENDS//