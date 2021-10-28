Police Hunt For Ra_pist Illegal Transport Operators

Share











By A Correspondent- Police in Bulawayo are on the hunt for illegal transport operators who have been committing various crimes including rape.

Illegal transport operators have become a menace in the city of Bulawayo amid reports that cases of rape involving pirate taxi drivers are on the increase with the perpetrators taking advantage of desperate female transport seekers.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Bulawayo spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the development urging the public to avoid unregistered vehicles.

“There has been an increase in number of rape cases on the city with most of these perpetrators presenting themselves as transport operators to desperate transport seekers. A case in point is of a woman who boarded a Toyota wish by six avenue with another lady. When they got to rio turn, the other lady boarded off the car, prompting the driver to tie his victim, drove off to a bush and raped her four times. There has been a rise in these cases in the city and we are urging women to be on high alert or desist from using unregistered transport operators,” he warned.

Inspector Abednico Ncube also confirmed that they are receiving reports of an average of three cases of women raped by illegal transport operators.