Duo In Soup Over Vehicle Import Licences

By A Correspondent- Two Ministry of Industry and Commerce officials have been charged with fraud for allegedly issuing out 200 vehicle import licenses without authority.

Andrew Matevere aged 37, who is a Licence Clerk in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is jointly charged with 47 year old, Webster Mondiwa.

The two are facing criminal abuse of office charges after they allegedly took advantage of their positions to issue out 200 vehicle import licences to undeserving individuals.

The two allegedly forged the signature of the official responsible for handling vehicle import licences in the ministry.

They have been remanded out of custody to the 2nd of December.

Meanwhile, an AMTEC Motors employee, Tensen Bvekwa appeared in court facing charges of fraud after he allegedly duped the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of more than 395 thousand Zimbabwe dollars in an import duty scam.