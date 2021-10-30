MDC Alliance Names Hurungwe Zanu PF Hooligans
30 October 2021
By A Correspondent- The MDC-Alliance has named Zanu PF hooligans who stoned the party supporters during the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s visit to Hurungwe on Wednesday.
Chamisa’s supporters were stoned and suffered severe injures during the attack.
They tried to block Chamisa from addressing people who had gathered for the opposition party leader.
Posing on Tweeter Friday, MDC-Alliance said the named hooligans must be arrested.