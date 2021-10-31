Chamisa In Another Violent Zanu PF Attack

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance activists were Friday injured after Zanu PF supporters attempted to block opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from meeting villagers in Zvimba.

Chamisa was in Zvimba West, winding up his three-day bloody whirlwind “Meet The People Tour” of the province.

Among the injured was 75-year-old Morgan Machingura, who was seriously injured on the face.

MDC Alliance Mashonaland West province spokesperson, Blessing Mandava confirmed the incident.

He said: “Zanu PF has proved once again that it is a cult of blood-thirsty vampires who always seek to spill blood at every whim and turn.

“In a bid to shut out MDC Alliance president Chamisa from accessing former Zanu PF strongholds, they hired and bused militia to Zvimba West where our president was set to commiserate with the family of one of our staunch members who is unwell after losing his daughter, mother, and brother within a space of three weeks.”

Mandava said the rowdy Zanu PF youths barricaded roads leading to the MDC Alliance member’s house with rocks.

The assailants, he added, were bused in by one Leeroy Nyamukanga.

Lovemore Gumbochuma, a 2008 independent parliamentary candidate who is also a retired British Army soldier, allegedly sponsored the attackers.

Added Mandava: “The visibly intoxicated youths ganged up and attacked our members with stones and fired catapults without any provocation whatsoever.

“The militia stole a tent which had been pitched at the venue. They also destroyed the roof and eleven window panes of a four-roomed house, while four villagers who had also attended to pay their condolences were seriously injured.”

The same gang had earlier camped at Zuva Petroleum at Murombedzi business centre where they planned to waylay Chamisa’s motorcade.

The Zanu PF youths also allegedly abducted Zvimba South constituency MDC Alliance treasurer, Maria Wemba, assaulted and stripped her naked, before leaving her for dead.

She was reportedly rushed to hospital by some Good Samaritans.

“We would like to salute all our members who defended fellow member’s property, family, and elderly villagers from this marauding Zanu PF militia which was baying for blood,” said Mandava.

-Online