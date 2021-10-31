Police Inspector In Court For Illlegal Dealings In Firearms

Zimbabwe Republic Police Inspector, Clive Kadambure and his alleged accomplice Wonder Kwaramba are back in court on fresh charges of illegally dealing in firearms.

44 year old Kadambure and 36 year old Kwaramba appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with contravening the Firearms Act pertaining to purchasing, acquiring or possessing any ammunition without holding a firearm certificate.

Kadambure is facing two counts while Kwaramba is facing five new counts of illegally dealing in firearms, They also have other pending matters of the same nature before the court.

It is suspected that the two and some of their accomplices who are on remand sold illegally acquired guns to armed robbers and poachers while smuggling some to neighbouring countries.

The guns include high calibre rifles, FN Browning pistol 9mm C2 pistols and Tokarev pistol among others.

They are expected back in court on the 22nd of next month.

-State Media