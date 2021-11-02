Robbers Survive Police Shoot-Out

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic has confirmed a shooting involving its officers in Bulawayo Monday.

In a statement posted on their Twitter account, the Police said the robbers managed to flee.

Tweeted ZRP:

The ZRP confirms a shooting incident that occurred near the Naik area at corner H Chitepo and 5th Avenue Byo on 29/10/21 at 1910 hrs. Police Detectives fired two shots on a Toyota twin cab with suspects for robbery cases that occurred in Gwanda in a bid to stop them.

The suspects did not stop and sped away in the vehicle. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

In a different case, Police arrested Elias Muchemwa (25) and Tapiwa Mutevedzi (37) on 29 October 2021 at the 71km peg along Harare – Mutare Road in connection with robbery cases that occurred on 22 October this year at Maintu Farm, Marondera.

The suspects reportedly attacked a couple and stole goods worthy US$390 and ZWL$49000. Said the Police:

The suspects and their accomplice only identified as Para who is still at large were travelling in a Honda fit vehicle when they were intercepted by the Police while evading the Police checkpoint.

The arrest led to the recovery of some of the stolen items including three solar panels, 75 litres of diesel, various groceries, clothes, blankets and 50kg maize seed.

