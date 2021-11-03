ZimEye
1. Its a fact that the Covid 19 Regulations suspended certain Constitutional processes in the interests of public health during the pandemic.— ZEC (@ZECzim) November 3, 2021
2. It is a fact that it is the prerogative of the President to proclaim the date of by elections in consultation with ZEC on its state of administrative preparedness.
— ZEC (@ZECzim) November 3, 2021
https://t.co/yDTgB33K4d a fact that there is a statutory instrument which has suspended the holding of by elections indefinately.— ZEC (@ZECzim) November 3, 2021
4. It is a fact that the Constitutionality of this statutory instrument has been challenged at the High Court and the matter is pending.— ZEC (@ZECzim) November 3, 2021
5. It is a fact that there is no confusion on the part of ZEC as to what its mandate is in terms of when or how to conduct by elections.— ZEC (@ZECzim) November 3, 2021
6. The mandate of ZEC includes conducting elections and referendums in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe. It is important to note that ZEC does not make or set aside these laws it merely implements and is bound by existing legislation until it is set aside by lawmakers.— ZEC (@ZECzim) November 3, 2021
