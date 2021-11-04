“Make Your Own Analysis”: Marry Chiwenga Posts Sick VP Chiwenga’s Picture

VP Chiwenga

By A Correspondent- In a bid to clear her name, Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga has shared on social media a picture of her sick and frail estranged husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga when he was admitted to a South African hospital in 2019.

Chiwenga was eventually airlifted to China where he spent about four months receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

On his return home towards the end of 2019, Chiwenga accused Marry of trying to kill him when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

However, Marry has consistently denied the attempted murder allegations and on Wednesday, she posted a photo of Chiwenga’s bed connected to multiple cables in a hospital in South Africa captioned with the words:

Which cables were removed from this guy? That is when he was in South Africa in 2019

Make your own analysis, the truth must come out.