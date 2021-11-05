ZimEye
My family is in mourning, The above lady is no more, Ndimainini vangu, she and her child died yesterday Eve giving birth at a Harare hospital. Out of respect for her, I will not go into details but our hospitals are a mess guys, dzinenge ngano until it happens close to home pic.twitter.com/MvTt8oLoWG
— Son Of Sam (SOS) (@SonOfSamSOS1) November 4, 2021
