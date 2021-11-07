Mnangagwa Can’t Even Charm Own Wife – Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri| Fearless MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has fired a broadside at Emmerson Mnangagwa saying the Zanu PF leader cannot even charm his wife.

Hon Sikhala has dismissed claims by some sections of the media that Mnangagwa charmed world leaders at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The vocal politician described Mnangagwa as a dull leader.

“Some propaganda by ZANU PF tabloids make them appear foolish to everyone.

How would Mnangagwa be able to charm world leaders when he is not able to charm himself or his wife.

Zvimwe zvinhu zvacho so zvinotaridza kurwara kwehuropi chaiko.

Mnangagwa kuita charm the world manje,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

Hon Sikhala