Chitembwe Back At Caps United 24 Hours After Denying Move To Harare Giants

CAPS United have appointed Lloyd Chitembwe as their new head coach following the sacking of Darlington Dodo last week.

Chitembwe will be unveiled today at the National Sports Stadium, marking his return to the club after his acrimonious departure in 2019.

The gaffer is joining the Green Machine after leaving Harare City.

Chitembwe had denied reports that he was on the verge of making his switch to CAPS United.

But the rumours were confirmed on Saturday when he attended Makepekepe’s matchday 1 encounter against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium, less than twenty four hours after taking charge of Harare City’s 1-0 loss to Herentals.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Lloyd Chitembwe