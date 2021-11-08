Remembering Dedicated MDC Alliance Cadre

Share











Happymore Chidziva

By Happymore Chidziva

Today in memory …

My brother Kennedy Dinar ( MP Glen View North) passed away 05 November 2020 .

He was a brother, a teacher, a leader and a true friend.

I cherish the time we spent together, the discussions about life and politics.

Musoni zorora murugare mwana wa amai tichasangana munguva inotevera apo ishe vachatitorawo kubva pane inonyika .

The gap ramakasiya nhanhasi hapana angarivhare..

I will keep the fight as you said pama last chats ako…