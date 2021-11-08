Man Jailed For Marrying Daughter

By A Correspondent- An American man has been jailed for having s_x with his 20-year-old wife, the daughter he abandoned shortly after she was born.

The Daily Star reported that Travis Fieldgrove started a relationship with Kershner, who was 20, when they began dating.

When the law finally caught up with them, the dad, from St Paul in Nebraska, was sentenced to the state’s maximum of two years in jail.

The pair’s twisted relationship began three years after dad Travis first met Samantha.

Nebraska TV reported that a year later, Travis received another two years for the same crime, attempted incest.

Kershner was handed 22 days in jail.

When Kershner was born in 2000, her dad left to start a new life with a new partner.

When she turned 17, he came back.

Three years later, they started having a sexual relationship with one another.

The authorities first got involved when Fieldgrove’s ex went to them to make claims about the illicit relationship.

Investigators started looking into the allegations and quickly discovered that the pair had been bragging about their life together on Facebook.

Shortly after police became involved, Fieldgrove and Kershner got married.

Cops said Samantha’s sexual desire for her dad “stemmed from a jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father.”

At first, the pair denied that they were related, but a DNA test found there was a 99.999% chance Travis was her dad.

More: Mirror