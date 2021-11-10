Harare Businessman In Soup For Defrauding Tenant Of Over US$20k

Jail

By A Correspondent- A 54 year old Harare businessman appeared in court yesterday on allegations of defrauding his tenant of his US$20 910 in a lease agreement deal.

Oren Rukwava was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera.

The matter was remanded to today after Rukwava’s defence made an application challenging placement on remand.

The court heard on May 24 the complainant met Rukwava at a shop in the Harare Central Business District after he was referred by an agent.

It is alleged that Rukwava told the complainant that shop number 73 Cameroon Street was going to be vacant on July 1 and agreed on a payment of US$13 000 for rentals and lease agreement.

The court heard that the complainant paid a deposit of US$6 500 to Rukwava who wrote an affidavit confirming that he will change the lease into his name.

It is the State’s case that the complainant went on to pay a total of US$ 20 910 to Rukwava for change of lease agreement as well as shop rental and ZIMRA payments.

The court heard that when the complainant went to occupy the shop on July 1, he realised that the tenants who were using the shop were still there and that Rukwava had not changed the lease agreement.

A report was made leading to Rukwava’s arrest.-statemedia