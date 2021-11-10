Magistrate Chickens Out Of Joana Mamombe Abduction Case
By A Correspondent-Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro today recused herself from presiding over MDC-Alliance members Joana Mamombe, and Cecilia Chimbiri’s alleged faked their abductions.
The MDC youth leaders had applied for Mrs Guwuriro’s recusal saying she had formulated a position when she dismissed their bail application on their initial court appearance.
They expected back in court on November 22 for trial.
-State media