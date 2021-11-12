AUDIO: Khupe’s Spokesperson Arrested As Mwonzora Drives Off

By Simba Chikanza | The MDC-T deputy leader Thokozani Khupe’s spokesperson was arrested at a party function yesterday, in a development the police are still to explain.

“I have never felt so humiliated, never felt so violated,” said Senator Khalipeni Phugeni while inside the Jotsholo Police Station.

He continued saying the police let the MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora go and chose rather to go after him . He alleged ZimEye, “I was there and Hon Mwonzora was there…and yet they let him go…

“They think they can abuse me with impunity,” he added.

Mwonzora had not commented on the development at the time of writing, aand the police were still to explain the charges if any they have laid on Phugeni.

