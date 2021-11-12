ZBC Radio Presenter Arrested For Extorting Prophet T Freddy

By A Correspondent| ZBC Radio Zimbabwe presenter Rutendo Makuti Mubweza has been arrested for allegedly extorting popular Harare prophet Tapiwa Freddy commonly known Prophet T Freddy.

Mubweza started extorting the prophet last year in November.

The two has a relationship and he’ll broke lose when the prophet decided to call it quits.

Sources said she then started making ridiculous demands to the prophet asking him to paye her USD15 000.

She then encoperated Chief Chikwaka who then summoned the prophet.

The prophet arrived at the Chief’s homestead at Juru Growth point and saw several police officers including Assistant Inspector Jaji.

“That is when she started making ridiculous demands Infront of the Chief,” the source added.

Chief then threatened the prophet saying if he doesn’t pay up the money they were going to release the video.

An agreement was done but later on Mubweza then asked the prophet to ignore the Chief’s demands and give her money.”

He tried to negotiate the figure down to 12000 and she then raised the figure to200 000,” the source added.

T Freddy reportedly offered his Mercedes Benz and she accepted it.

After getting the car he then made another demand of a 15 000.

This time she was now going to the prophet’s church making her demands prompting Freddy to call his lawyers.

She then used another man who identified himself as Tapson asking for money on behalf of Mabweza.

T Freddy then reported the case leading to her arrest.