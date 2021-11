8 Things Kasukuwere Promises To Fix Upon Becoming Head Of State.

As former ZANU PF National Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere prepares to enter politics, he has promised eight things he says he will address once Head Of State. They are:

No, this is day dreaming. The Saviour of Zimbabwe is here @Hon_Kasukuwere. Still, @ZANUPF_Official will continue to rule Zimbabwe. Forget it mate pic.twitter.com/rcJJ94Gt6h — NewAllianceZW (@NewAllianceZW) November 13, 2021

I. Community empowerment,

2. Youth unemployment

3. Security of Land tenure

4. Reconciliation in the party

5. Doing away with polarization in the country 6. Security for every citizen

7. Minerals to benefit every citizen

8. Fighting CORRUPTION