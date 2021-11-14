Mwonzora’s Bodyguard Caught On Video Unleashing Violence Against Mother Over Dougy’s Personal Parking Lot.

By Farai D Hove | Douglas Mwonzora’s personal bodyguard and two other party security details have been caught on video unleashing violence against a Harare woman who was driving with her 6 year old daughter.

When are you ordering your 3 security men, including Bonface Dodzo and your personal bodyguard, Wasu, to stop terrorising motorists @DMwonzora ? https://t.co/bGJ8ENY8ri pic.twitter.com/XCEwlkZIS2 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 14, 2021

The woman became terrified when she was stopped by Mwonzora’s three security details before they began banging against her car demanding that she should not use the parking lot at the Harvest House building because it is Mwonzora’s.

The other youth who assaulted Kudzanai Mashumba

They then took turns to threaten violence against the woman, a maternal Health Advocate, (Chipo Mlambo) and her 6 year old child.

One of the youths (red top) is the one who assaulted the party’s Chief Of Staff Kudzanai Mashumba last month.

One of the security details as he threatened violence

Reached for a comment, Mwonzora was still to comment over the development at the time of writing. Meanwhile below is part of the incident captured on camera.

A small piece of the videos pic.twitter.com/bktC8q14jC — Chipo Tsitsi Mlambo (@ChipoMlambo) November 13, 2021