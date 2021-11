Chiwenga Ally Flees Mnangagwa Persecution

By A Correspondent-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s top business executive ally Caleb Dengu, has slipped the country.

Dengu last week unceremoniously left Zimbabwe for the Netherlands, fearing for his life.

Degu recently said Mnangagwa was illegitimate and must not run in 2023, and had since then, the President’s supporters had been under fire who were threatening him with a fierce backlash and financial ruin.

-NewsHawks