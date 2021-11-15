Prophet T Freddy’s Lawyer Sets The Record Straight On Affair With Radio Presenter

Goodness and Mercy ministries founder, Prophet T Freddy’s lawyer Jevous Mudimu has set the record straight on the alleged rape, extortion and relationship with ZBC Radio presenter Rutendo Makuti.

Mudimu dismissed rape allegations raised by Chief Chikwaka against Freddy saying it was only used to extort money from powerful cleric.

Watch video below….

