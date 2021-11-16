BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga Taken Back To Jail

Harare Magistrates Court have ordered for the detention of estranged vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Marry to allow her undergo medical examination.

Marry is facing a litany of charges including attempted murder, assaulting her maid among others and has been in and out of court since her arrest in 2020.

Just yesterday, she wrote a damning social media post bemoaning how the powerful former army commander has deprived her access to her under-aged children.

She has been fighting to have her passport released to allow her to go out of the country for medical attention but has faced resistance from the judiciary which according to her is being used by Chiwenga to fight their own bedroom battles.

More to follow….