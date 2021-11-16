Manhunt For Missing Kwekwe Girl

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt following the disappearance of an 18 year old Kwekwe girl who went missing in October.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the girl, Tanaka Shumba, was last seen on 21 October 2021 at her parents’ Chikago plot in Kwekwe.

Her whereabouts have remained a mystery since then. Said Assistant Insp Mukwende:

We, therefore, appeal to members of the public who might have information on her whereabouts to approach any nearest police station.

In recent months, reports of children, below the age of 18, disappearing have been on the rise.

Some were found dead in alleged ritual practices while some were found still alive.-statemedia