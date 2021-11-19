Prophet T Freddy’s In “Ritual” S_x Scandal

Goodness and Mercy Ministries church leader Tapiwa Freddy, who stands accused of rape, allegedly had sex with his victim only during her menstrual periods.

This emerged at the Harare Magistrate’s Court where Prophet Freddy appeared on rape charges.

Freddy was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who released him on free bail because he was coming from home and not from police custody.

It is the State case that in July 2021, Freddy visited the complainant again and tried to have sexual intercourse with her but the complainant discovered that the accused’s manhood had a sore and she refused to sleep with him.

Freddy allegedly returned the following day and forced the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him.

The court heard that the two are former lovers and had known each other since the days Freddy had some music projects with the complainant at her workplace.

It is alleged that in November 2019 the complainant’s husband got sick and she approached Freddy for financial assistance.

Freddy gave the complainant US$2 500 to foot her husband’s medical expenses.

The complainant accompanied her husband to Karanda hospital for treatment where he subsequently passed away.

Freddy assisted the complainant by meeting transport expenses for the transportation of her deceased husband from Karanda hospital to Harare.

It is reported that after about three months Freddy proposed love to the complainant.

She allegedly refused because her tradition could not allow her to indulge in love affairs before the cleansing of her late husband.

The State further alleged that in November 2020 at an unknown date, the two went to the complainant’s rural home in Chiyendambuya to see her child.

That same day at around 7:30pm, the two returned to the complainant’s house in Harare where Freddy went to the bedroom and allegedly told her that he was now her husband.

The complainant turned him down, the court heard.

Despite the complainant’s refusal, the court heard that Freddy allegedly went on to undress, taking advantage of the complainant’s amputated left hand.

He allegedly forcefully placed the complainant on the bed and raped her.

The complainant cried for help but no one heard her because of the distance between her bedroom and the nearest person.

After raping her, Freddy reportedly asked the complainant to consider him as her husband from that time on.

He also promised to look after the complainant’s child but she reportedly turned down the offers.

It is further claimed that Freddy threatened her with his spiritual powers, as the complainant’s God is not the same one he believes in.

It is alleged that the following morning the complainant told her uncle about the ordeal.

Her uncle advised her to report the matter to the police but she did not, allegedly fearing for her reputation and the threats from Freddy.

It is alleged that Freddy would force the complainant to play his songs more often than other artistes.

He allegedly also stopped her from associating with her workmates, friends and other people.

It is further claimed he would insult the complainant at her workplace and disturb her from her duties.

