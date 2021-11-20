Featured National
Sungura Artiste “Weeps” After Receiving US$3k Appreciation
20 November 2021
By A Correspondent- Sungura artiste Tatenda Pinjiisi yesterday  walked away smiling from his Mvurwi show at Mzansi lounge after he was given US$3000 by the bar owner in appreciation  of the musician’s music.

Pinjisi wept after receiving  the money since he did not espect such kind of a gift.

He told a local publication that covid 19 lockdown had grounded him and several artiste since they could not conduct shows.

“I am still in shock to receive this money, as artistes we were so down after the covid 19lockdown since we could not conduct any live shows,” he said.

Mzansi lounge boss Prince Chipenda said he was looking forward to promote up and coming  artistes together with struggling artistes.

“I am targerting up and coming as well as struggling artiste in the case of Pinjisi I saw his potential  and have invited him for a show here in Mvurwi  the response was good from fans as they fairly  attended his show but I felt that was not enough hence I also gave him another US$3k.

However, Pinjisi is back in the  industry and has lined up a number of shows across this country to end the year in style