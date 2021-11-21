Passion Java Caught On Camera With Pale-White Lips While Boasting Of Riches | WHAT’S HE SUFFERING FROM?

By Showbiz Reporter | The controversial preacher Passion Java at the weekend published his pictures as he boasted about riches while showing pale white lips.

The materialist was at the time floanting boxes of Gucci products.

The development comes a week after AAG members made damning allegations that he is a thief. Java was still to respond to the claims, at the time of writing.

Conversation at OR Tambo Airport- AAG's Mike Chimombe makes damning allegations against preacher @PassionJava. They are all thieves these folk…they just pull the Bible and then you believe them



"Akaita fraud kuAmerica uko," alleges Mike Chimombe. Java's comment still awaited pic.twitter.com/fnofAS59wW — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 8, 2021