Passion Java Caught On Camera With Pale-White Lips While Boasting Of Riches | WHAT’S HE SUFFERING FROM?
21 November 2021
By Showbiz Reporter | The controversial preacher Passion Java at the weekend published his pictures as he boasted about riches while showing pale white lips.
The materialist was at the time floanting boxes of Gucci products.
The development comes a week after AAG members made damning allegations that he is a thief. Java was still to respond to the claims, at the time of writing.