Confirmed: Mnangagwa Avoided Rerun By Only 39 000 Votes

Zimbabwe Register to vote!

Mr Mnangagwa

In 2018, ED avoided an election re-run by 39,000 votes ONLY because 2 million youths did not vote.

Rigging was going to be difficult for ED if these 2 million youths had turned out to vote.

In 2023, let’s leave no room for rigging.

Let’s vote in our numbers.

The new Burundi President managed to have both US and EU sanctions removed after ONE YEAR of reforms.

Mr. Mnangagwa has been singing re-engagement for FOUR YEARS now, without any reforms.

Sanctions will only be removed after reforms…

Team Pachedu