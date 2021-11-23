Prophetess Nabbed For Exhuming 3months Old Corpse

By A Correspondent- Police in Mvurwi on Friday arrested a Johanne Masowe prophetess and her four accomplices after she ordered them to exhume a three months old infant.

The prophetess Pelagia Chingwena (35) told the parents of the now-deceased Chipo Mutazu that their child whom they had buried was not dead.

The parents Robson Mutazu and Anna Vheremu allowed the prophetess to temper with their child’s grave by exhuming the body.

Chingwena ordered her congregants Esteri Chisamba (67) and Maria Chirata(57) to retrieve the body from the grave saying the child was still alive.

According to police the body was exhumed and was found dead.

They managed to arrest the five who will soon appear at Guruve magistrates courts