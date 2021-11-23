Zim Trucker Nabbed For “Running” Over SA Cop

A 31-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver, Tonderai Moshayi, has been arrested for attempting to run over a traffic police officer at the Mozambique and South Africa border last week.

His fellow countryman, Patrick Ncube (31), was also arrested on Friday after he attempted to bribe a senior traffic police officer in the Komatipoort area to secure Moshayi’s release with 4000 rand.

The matter is now under investigation by South Africa’s organised crime unit, the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson for Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the duo was expected to make their formal bail application at the Komatipoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that on November 17, 2021, Tonderai Moshayi from Zimbabwe, who is a truck driver was at Lebombo port of entry when he by-passed other truck drivers who had queued for their turn to cross the border.

He was stopped by the traffic police for a routine inspection of the truck. When the routine check was done, it was discovered that the truck had an expired disc,” she said.

Patrick Ncube

After which, Moshayi was asked about the documents of the truck, and he became violent and drove away nearly running over the traffic officer.

He was then pursued and he stopped the truck, and locked himself inside the truck, refusing to talk to the traffic police officers.

The man only gave in at the persuasion of his employer in Limpopo province.

He was arrested and charged for attempted murder and operating an un-roadworthy vehicle.

“On the following day, other Zimbabwean truck drivers contributed an amount of R4 000 and allegedly went to approach the traffic officer, who had arrested Moshayi to secure his release.

It is further alleged that they initially promised to give R10 000. The traffic officer reported to the Hawks that he was being offered a bribe and a trap was set leading to Ncube’s arrest when he came to deliver the bribe money,” said Capt Sekgotodi.

-State media