Gvt Starts Administering Covid-19 Booster Shots

Share

By A Correspondent- The government has announced that it had started administering COVID-19 booster shots for frontline workers and citizens with chronic diseases.

A booster shot occurs when a vaccinated individual is further jabbed to increase their immunity.

The directive follows a new spike in Covid-19 infections in the country, which come at a time when the Omicron variant first detected in Botswana and South Africa has been confirmed in Zimbabwe.

The elderly are part of the prioritised groups to get the third dose. Health ministry acting secretary Robert Mudyiradima said Friday:

Booster dose for frontline workers, those with chronic diseases and the elderly to commence with immediate effect.

In an address at Barbourfields Stadium, Bulawayo on Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the masses should get vaccinated. He said:

We do not want to constrain our people. But as President I must choose between allowing you to do what you want at the time you want, and you die, or to refuse to let you to do things as you want, but as I direct you, so that you survive.

I choose that you must behave in a manner that creates survival rather than the manner or behaviour that results in death.

He said Zimbabwe was receiving many more doses of vaccines soon which are more than the country’s population adding, “even if people get double vaccination, we still have a surplus.”

He urged, “those who think they want a booster” to go and get the third jab.

Zimbabwe Medical Association president Dr Francis Chiwora said vaccines fade away over time hence booster shots are necessary.-statemedia