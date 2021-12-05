David Moyo Ends Goal Drought

David Moyo has ended his goal-drought after netting Hamilton Academical’s solitary strike in the home victory against Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

The Warriors international netted the goal from the spot in the 65th minute to hand his side its first set of maximum points in five games.

Moyo had last found the back of the net in October, and the latest strike takes his league tally to two goals this season thus far.

Elsewhere, Admiral Muskwe came off the bench and registered an assist for Luton Town in the English Championship.

The Zimbabwean featured for the final thirteen minutes of the 3-0 win at Blackpool and created Luton’s third goal right on the stroke of fulltime.

Muskwe is yet to score in the league and the assist is his first since arriving at Luton in the pre-season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe