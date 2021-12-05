Is Mnangagwa Afraid Of Voter Registration Blitz?

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust has described the failure by the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the issue of voter registration as unfortunate and disheartening.

Mr Mnangagwa did not say a word about the key process as the nation prepares for by-elections and the 2023 harmonized elections.

See Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust statement:

ZEAT COMMUNICATIONS.

On the 30th of November 2021 the whole Nation was happy to hear the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address to the nation on measures responding to threats of a New strain of COVID-19 virus Omicron detected first detected in South Africa. As ZEAT we are happy that our President was proactive than reactive.

We also note with pleasure that the President has finally come out clear on by-elections dates which he said will be held in March next year.

All these were surely steps in the right direction but unfortunately His Excellency’s address was mum on voter registration blitz as we prepare for the by-elections and the 2023 harmonised elections.

He said nothing about granting the right to vote to virgin voters considering that the right to vote is one of the most important basic and Fundamental Human Rights as evidenced by Section 67 (3) (a) of the Constitution.

We therefore humbly call upon the honourable office of the President in his capacity as the number 1 citizen and the chief custodian of the law to make sure he exercise his duties as clearly stated by Section 90 (2) (c) of The Constitution of Zimbabwe and rise above board and do something towards making sure that virgin voters are granted the right to vote. ZEAT Fostering democratic elections.