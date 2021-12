Zanu PF Likely To Lose To President Chamisa’s MDC Alliance – Zivhu

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Enigmatic former Zanu PF MP, Killer Zivhu has conceded that the former revolutionary party is in disarray.

Zivhu has also warned that Zanu PF will lose to President Chamisa’s MDC Alliance if infighting continues.

“The confusion in Masvingo Province is a big advantage to Chamisa, mukaita zvokutamba mukomana Masvingo unopinda akavhara kumeso chaiko.

This demonstrations must be solved nicely kwete zviya zvechibhinya bhinya, vatotanga kuti #NgaapindeHakeMukomana kumamisha hazviperi mushe.”

“Chii chava kuitika futi a huge number yevakuru to back Kasukuwere ndatoshaya hope nhasi ,zvinhu zvacho unoshaya kuti takanangepi,” added Zivhu.

Killer Zivhu