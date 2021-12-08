Man Hijacks Car With Passengers

By A Correspondent- Police in Marondera on Monday arrested a 29-year-old man who hijacked a vehicle he was a passenger after the driver went to relieve himself in the bush, leaving the keys on the ignition.

Tapuwa Mabvunga, of Dudley Farm, has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle as well as driving without a licence.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the incident, and urged motorists not to leave vehicle keys on the ignition.

“We urge motorists to be cautious always. They should not leave their engines on or car keys on ignition to avoid such incidents,” he said.

According to police, on December 6 at around 8am, Peter Katukuta (61) was driving a Honda Fit from Wedza to Marondera with four passengers on board.

As he approached the Dudley Farm area, he stopped the vehicle and rushed into a nearby bush to relieve himself.

Mabvunga seized the opportunity and jumped onto the driver’s seat before driving off with the other three passengers towards Marondera.

After driving for a distance, the suspect stopped and ordered the passengers to get out of the car before speeding off.

A report was made to the police who intercepted the suspect in Marondera town, leading to his arrest.

He is set to appear in court.

-newsday