Three Men Busted With A Pangolin In Harare

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest three men for illegal possession of a pangolin on the 3rd of December 2021 at Total Service station along Julias Nyerere road.

The three Daniel Kwaramba (30), Ocean Donono (46) and Lyce Jeremiah Manyande (28) were busted by Police while searching for a potential buyer for the Pangolin which was being sold for US$3 000.

