Zivhu Backs Mwonzora

Share

By A Correspondent-Ousted Zanu PF Chivi South Member of Parliament, Killer Zivhu, said Douglas Mwonzora is the legitimate leader of the MDC.

Zivhu at the weekend also shocked the nation when he said that Mwonzora would win the 2023 Presidential elections.

He is these days seen with Mwonzora leaving people to wonder what the two are planning.

Below is what Zivhu posted on his Twitter handle praising Mwonzora:

“To be a leader you don’t need votes always, zvinongoitika zvoga Mwonzora wakadiwa na Mwari kuti atore chinhu. When Chamisa became the leader of MDC-T pakaitwa vhoti nani saka yavanguva ya Mwonzora mopopota ndezvenyu izvo famba Simboti famba,”

To be a leader you don't need votes always, zvinongoitika zvoga Mwonzora wakadiwa na Mwari kuti atore chinhu. When Chamisa became the leader of MDC-T pakaitwa vhoti nani saka yavanguva ya Mwonzora mopopota ndezvenyu izvo famba Simboti famba — Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) December 7, 2021