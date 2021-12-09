ZACC Seizes Properties Worth More Than $700 Million

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said it had seized property worth over $700 million.

The anti-corruption body has also filed 18 unexplained wealth order case files with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Speaking at the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day in Harare on Thursday, the Commission’s chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, said ZACC was on course in its mission to eradicate corruption in the country. She said:

It is with great pride that I pronounce that Zimbabwe has made great strides in ensuring maximum cooperation is given to state parties during Mutual Legal Assistance Requests.

The fight against corruption is real and it takes tireless efforts and undivided dedication for us to totally weed out corruption.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said ZACC would be launching Corruption Reporting Awards next year to honour journalists who bring issues of corruption to light through brave reporting.

She added that journalists have a crucial role in fighting corruption.

More: The Sunday Mail