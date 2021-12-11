Cop Points Gun At Shop-Owner Over Curfew

A Correspondent- Rasin Zulu, a cop based at the canine Section at Chikato Police Station, appeared in court after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman for opening a shop after the curfew hours.

Zulu appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Ritaiswe Silaigwana this week for contravening the Firearms Act after he pointed firearms at a civilian.

The Mirror attended the case.

It is the State case that on September 4 2021, Zulu arrested the complainant for operating business after hours.

Tendai Maposa and her husband Frank Shepherd were initially taken to Masvingo Central then Chikato since the crime occurred in the latter’s policing area.

The two were released to go home after it was realised that they did not have their medication on them.

As they got to the court Zulu allegedly threatened Shepherd and the wife confronted him over those threats. Zulu then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at Maposa and uttered the words “ndokulayita” meaning I will kill you. The accused person was restrained by his workmates.

Godknows Mugondo represented the State.

Magistrate Silaigwana ordered Zulu to come back to Court on December 8, for further trial. Masvingo Mirror