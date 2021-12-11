Kazembe In No Show At ED Officiated Event In Mazowe

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe’s decision not to attend an event officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Mazowe recently left his boss “worried”.

Mnangagwa was in Mazowe to unveil a foundation stone to mark the construction of the University of Zimbabwe’s (UZ) quinary hospital.

Kazembe, who is also the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, decided to go on a campaign trail in Mbire District for the retention of his chairmanship while he was fully aware of Mnangagwa’s visit, sources told NewZimbabwe.com.

Both Mazowe and Mbire districts are in Mashonaland Central province.

Mnangagwa is said to be worried by the act of “indiscipline” shown by Kazembe as it came when ZANU PF is in the throes of factionalism.

Said a source from Mashonaland Central Province:

Kazembe bunked the event, opting to go to Mbire for his campaigns.

He is the provincial chairperson and protocol demands of him to receive the president who is the party’s First Secretary.

This got Mnangagwa worried and the Office of the President (and Cabinet) concerned.

It is the worst act of indiscipline and exposes his (Kazembe) hunger for power.

Kazembe’s chairmanship is under threat from businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, who has in the past few months mounted a serious challenge.

Kazembe is said to be one of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s foot soldiers in the province.

Musarara, who is the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson, is reported to be a Mnangagwa ally.