Man Arrested For Circulating Porn

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo man has been arrested for distributing pornographic images of a man and a woman in a compromising position on WhatsApp.

Sydney Ndhlukula (63) becomes one of the first individuals likely to be charged under the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act.

The Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill was recently signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa after it passed through both the National Assembly and Senate.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case was under investigation. He said:

The matter in question is under investigation and the investigating officers are almost done with it.

They are still working out the exact charges and as soon as this is done, the suspect will be brought before the courts.

Ndhlukula was first picked by police on Tuesday after a complaint was filed by his neighbour, Rose Dube.

He was interviewed again by the police on Friday and a docket has since been opened against him.

Speaking to The Sunday News at her home last Friday, Dube said Ndhlukula sent her a picture of a couple being intimate. She said:

Last week Ndhlukula sent me a picture showing two people having sexual intercourse.

Initially, I thought he was joking but after a few more chats, I realised that he was actually seriously thinking it was indeed me in the picture.

I then told him that it wasn’t me but he went on to forward the picture to many groups.

I personally know of several people who have in-boxed me telling me about the picture and how he has been telling people it was me in it.

Even after I told him that it wasn’t me in the picture, he went to create a photo collage with the real pictures of me and added the one with the naked woman also and distributed it among several people some of whom I know.

I even asked him what his wife would think of me if she saw the pictures but he didn’t seem to care.

Dube accused Ndhlukula of ruining her life as she can no longer freely move around the neighbourhood saying she has lost the respect of her children and neighbours. She said:

I now understand what makes people consider suicide.